Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $374,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,556,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 143.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.5% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

