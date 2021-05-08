Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $254.21 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

