Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 265.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

