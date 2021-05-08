Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPC remained flat at $$43.59 during trading on Friday. 640,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.