Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.020-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Avaya also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.02-3.20 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.
AVYA stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.10. 2,195,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. Avaya has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $34.06.
In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
