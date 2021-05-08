Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Funko by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

