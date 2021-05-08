Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

CMMB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.83. 385,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,437. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $168.80.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.