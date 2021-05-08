Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $11.55. Golar LNG shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 957,918 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.
The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
