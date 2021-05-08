Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $11.55. Golar LNG shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 957,918 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 12.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 104.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.