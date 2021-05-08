Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $10.49. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1,625 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

