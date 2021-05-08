Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $10.49. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1,625 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.
About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
