HealthInvest Partners AB Acquires New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 6.0% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $2,080,348. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $215.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

