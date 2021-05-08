Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.78

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.78 and traded as high as C$12.58. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 232,119 shares.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.81.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$533.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.