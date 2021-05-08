Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.04

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.04 and traded as high as $26.52. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 30,633 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
