Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.04

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.04 and traded as high as $26.52. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 30,633 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $6,430,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

