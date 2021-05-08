Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.80

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.80 and traded as high as $31.64. Scholastic shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 105,332 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

