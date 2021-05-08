Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $153.20 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $153.20 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00082404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00065838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.01 or 0.00781753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.94 or 0.09621349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

