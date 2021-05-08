Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,456.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $304,046.30 and approximately $10,456.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

