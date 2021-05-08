Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 705 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $339.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.