Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,050 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $82,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

