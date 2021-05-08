Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 95.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Shopify were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.12, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,142.78. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.09.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.