Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,961.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,038 shares of company stock worth $34,460,393. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $342.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.07 and its 200 day moving average is $270.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

