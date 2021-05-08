1,524 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Eaton by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $147.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $148.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

