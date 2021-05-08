950 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP opened at $444.46 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.76 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average is $409.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

