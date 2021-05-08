60,000 Shares in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Cohn Robbins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 702.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 87,533 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of CRHC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

