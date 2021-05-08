Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $452.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.