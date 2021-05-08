Value Partners Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 761,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 5.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $57,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,274,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,002,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

CVS opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.