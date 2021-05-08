The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290,032 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 5.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $67,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

BNS opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $65.51.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

