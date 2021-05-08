Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.83) earnings per share.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

