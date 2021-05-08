Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40.

In related news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,375,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

