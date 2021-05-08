Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.35 million, a P/E ratio of -214.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

