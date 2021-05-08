Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $423.05 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $444.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $232,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $109,774,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $67,810,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

