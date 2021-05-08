KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,699. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.3095 per share. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.