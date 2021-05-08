VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

VER has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.96.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,058. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

