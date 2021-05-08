Oppenheimer Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $130.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.09.

NASDAQ BL traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $107.47. 625,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,440. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

