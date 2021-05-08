Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Steelcase stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 483,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 72.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Steelcase by 63.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 16.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

