Anyswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.25 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 100.3% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.04 or 0.00015335 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $168.50 million and $5.25 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00255794 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 69,665.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.09 or 0.01146854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 260.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.08 or 0.00749901 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

