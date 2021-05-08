PayPie (PPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,370.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 92% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One PayPie coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $5,370.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00082244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00064981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00103439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,777.37 or 0.09800246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.66 or 0.00778032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00045190 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

