BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $24.15 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $298.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.40 and its 200 day moving average is $260.27. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.87.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.