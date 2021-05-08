Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $202,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,895,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $19.75 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 over the last three months.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

