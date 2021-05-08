Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes $236,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $1,501,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.75 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.