Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 74,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

