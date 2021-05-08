Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.420- EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 186,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,485. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

