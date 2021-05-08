Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

CYRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 324,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

