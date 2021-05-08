Analysts Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.54. At Home Group reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

HOME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

