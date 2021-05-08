Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 1,400,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares in the company, valued at $533,494.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

