Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.50.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.74. 610,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.21. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $161,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

