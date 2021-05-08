Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 30.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.97. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

