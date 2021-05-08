Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,059 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

