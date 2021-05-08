Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 1,796 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 632,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,431,000 after acquiring an additional 384,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

