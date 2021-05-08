Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 22,602 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 306.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

State Street stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 128.97%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.