Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT at $232.83

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.71.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW opened at $270.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.09.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

