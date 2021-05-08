United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of UCBI opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.